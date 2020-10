Canadian soprano Erin Wall has died at 44 Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Canada's classical music community is mourning the loss of soprano Erin Wall, who has died from cancer at age 44. She sang at the world's leading opera houses during her tragically truncated career. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this