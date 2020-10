Jury selection in Ontario COVID-19 hotspots suspended for 28 days Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Jury selection in Brampton, Toronto and Ottawa has been suspended for the next month as new health restrictions are put in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in those regions. 👓 View full article

