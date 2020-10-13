Global  
 

Air Canada agrees to still take over Air Transat, but for much lower price

CBC.ca Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Air Canada says it will go ahead with its plan to buy smaller rival Air Transat, but it will pay more than 70 per cent less than it first agreed to after COVID-19 walloped demand for air travel, sending valuations for airlines plummeting.
