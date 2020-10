You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nevada Man Becomes First U.S. Patient Confirmed To Catch Covid Twice!



Veuer’s Lenneia batiste has more on a man who is the first confirmed patient to catch Covid twice in America. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:51 Published 23 hours ago India records spike of 55,342 new cases, COVID-19 recoveries surpass 62 lakh



As per Health Ministry, India is showing a trend of declining average daily cases over the past 5 weeks. After a month, on October 09, active cases fell below 9 lakhs mark and have steadily followed a.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22 Published 1 day ago COVID-19 Death Toll For Spring, Summer May Be Far More Than Previously Thought



New research suggests deaths in America have been seriously undercounted. According to Gizmodo, a new study estimates that between March and July, there were 225,000 more deaths in the US than.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:37 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this