You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Airbnb Is Cancelling 1-Night Stays During Halloween Weekend



Airbnb announced on Friday that they were prohibiting all single-night bookings on Halloween weekend in the United States and Canada. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 1 week ago Canada Revives Banning 'Gay Conversion' Nationwide



TORONTO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Canada has reintroduced a bill on Thursday that will criminalize LGBT conversion therapy, a federal minister said after an earlier effort to ban the practice failed as the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 2 weeks ago Denver To Focus On Community-Based Testing As Pepsi Center Site Closes



As the Pepsi Center closes its coronavirus testing lanes on Wednesday, the city of Denver moves to more community-based testing. It's important for Coloradans to know there are other testing sites.. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 01:40 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this