WestJet slashes service to Atlantic Canada and Quebec City Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

WestJet will soon no longer fly to Moncton, Fredericton, Sydney, Charlottetown and Quebec City and drastically cut back its service to St. John's and Halifax. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this