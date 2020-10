#FundSmallerClasses RT @CP24: Officials say that there are at least 14 combined cases of COVID-19 associated with two schools in Woodbridge and King City that… 6 hours ago Jonathan Nelson RT @CP24: COVID-19 outbreaks force two schools in King City and Woodbridge to shut down for two weeks https://t.co/D5ovGVwRH5 https://t.co/… 7 hours ago Lisa https://t.co/CapjC1k38Z School transmission occurring. We have something amiss obviously in measures meant to miti… https://t.co/EIOxvzljM8 9 hours ago Stigmabase | Asia Fighting Stigma : COVID-19 outbreaks force two Ontario schools to close: Ontario's COVID-19 cases in schools, chil… https://t.co/hBniIVBNmj 15 hours ago Linda Hoang Two Ontario schools forced to shut down due to COVID-19 outbreaks #MDCP103 https://t.co/JQzjzkXdQk 16 hours ago ChantalleRobitaille RT @CTVBarrieNews: COVID-19 cases in York Region steadily climb as the province warns it's keeping a close eye after two schools close amid… 17 hours ago CTV News Barrie COVID-19 cases in York Region steadily climb as the province warns it's keeping a close eye after two schools close… https://t.co/oc3hMqQaJw 18 hours ago Oscar Johnson RT @saribethrose: Please keep us posted on how your son is doing, Travis. It is truly criminal to force teachers into the building to tea… 21 hours ago