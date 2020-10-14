Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Canadians spend more money and time online during COVID pandemic: StatCan

CP24 Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Statistics Canada says Canadians have been spending more time and money online since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: More money for Boulder City small business owners

More money for Boulder City small business owners 00:20

 More help is on the way for small business owners in Boulder City. Starting tomorrow, you can apply for a Small Business Recovery Grant. The city has $190,000 to hand out.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Why many people globally are making significant changes to their diet during the pandemic [Video]

Why many people globally are making significant changes to their diet during the pandemic

Three in 10 Americans made a major change to their diet during the pandemic, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 Americans revealed 33% have modified their diet in these past seven months —..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Polished diamonds of Surat shine amid COVID crisis [Video]

Polished diamonds of Surat shine amid COVID crisis

Despite pandemic, prices of polished diamond are on the rise. This is good news for the Surat diamond industry. Prices of polished gems have surged after a long gap of more than five years. Surat..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:18Published
In-Depth: Balboa Park's future unfolds during COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

In-Depth: Balboa Park's future unfolds during COVID-19 pandemic

Caution tape is more prevalent than crowds at San Diego's Balboa Park. ABC 10News takes an In-Depth look at all of the projects currently underway, and what they mean for the future of the park.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:43Published

Tweets about this