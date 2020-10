Some Toronto, Peel residents appear to be crossing regional COVID-19 boundaries for exercise Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Days after gyms were closed in three of Ontario’s COVID-19 hotspots, some residents of neighbouring municipalities say they are beginning to see longer lineups at their local fitness centres. 👓 View full article



