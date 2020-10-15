Global  
 

Popular fitness chain asks residents from Ontario's COVID-19 hotspots not to travel to gyms in other regions

CP24 Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
A popular fitness chain is asking residents of Ontario’s COVID-19 hotspots not to travel to other jurisdictions for a workout following the closure of fitness facilities in Toronto, Peel Region, and Ottawa.
