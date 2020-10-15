Popular fitness chain asks residents from Ontario's COVID-19 hotspots not to travel to gyms in other regions
Thursday, 15 October 2020 () A popular fitness chain is asking residents of Ontario’s COVID-19 hotspots not to travel to other jurisdictions for a workout following the closure of fitness facilities in Toronto, Peel Region, and Ottawa.
Gymnasiums, yoga centres and fitness clubs began operations in Delhi from September 14. Delhi government issued new guidelines for unlock 4.0 amid coronavirus pandemic. The gym owners are making sure..