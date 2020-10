You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Amid protests over farm bills, Modi govt raises MSP of six rabi crops



Amid resentment among farmers over the agri bills passed in Parliament, the Narendra Modi government has made a big outreach to farmers. The Modi government has hiked the minimum price for buying six.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:31 Published on September 21, 2020 Amid protests, Argentina postpones mega trade deal with China to produce pig



The Argentine Foreign Ministry led by Felipe Solá reported from his Twitter account that the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with China that was scheduled to be signed today is postponed.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:45 Published on September 1, 2020

Tweets about this