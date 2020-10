You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Barrett praised for being 'unashamedly pro-life'



On the third day of confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Senator Lindsay Graham praised the judge for being ‘unashamedly pro-life,’.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:37 Published 2 days ago Barrett won't say whether Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided



Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein opened her questioning of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett by quoting the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's clear assertion that women had a.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:46 Published 3 days ago MO Supreme Court signs off on mail-in ballot notary requirement



KC groups connect voters with free notary services Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:10 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this