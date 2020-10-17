Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ontario sees 805 new COVID-19 cases as York Region long-term care homes face tighter restrictions

CBC.ca Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Ontario is reporting 805 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, marking six straight days of more than 700 daily cases recorded in the province. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID: India reports spike of 63,509 cases

COVID: India reports spike of 63,509 cases 01:16

 With a spike of 63,509 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 72-lakh mark on October 14. In last 24 hours, 730 deaths have been reported in the country. The total case tally in the country now stands at 72,39,390 including 8,26,876 active cases, 63,01,928 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,10,586...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

India reports 62,212 new COVID-19 cases, 837 deaths [Video]

India reports 62,212 new COVID-19 cases, 837 deaths

India reported a spike of 62,212 new COVID-19 cases and 837 deaths in the last 24 hours. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the total case tally stands at 74,32,681 including 7,95,087..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
LA County Reports 1,072 New COVID-19 Cases, 27 Deaths [Video]

LA County Reports 1,072 New COVID-19 Cases, 27 Deaths

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 1,072 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 27 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 287,222 cases and 6,855 deaths.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:32Published
Watch: ITBP organises yoga session at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital in Delhi [Video]

Watch: ITBP organises yoga session at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital in Delhi

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) organised yoga session at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Delhi's Chhatarpur on October 17. More than 7,000 patients have been..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:03Published

Tweets about this

thinkpolca

thinkpol New post: Ontario sees 805 new COVID-19 cases amid new restrictions at York Region care homes https://t.co/pKymYe7Uph 5 minutes ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World Ontario sees 805 new COVID-19 cases as York Region long-term care homes face tighter restrictions https://t.co/lir5gqJ3f6 6 minutes ago

CoronaVirus_b

Corona Virus Briefly Ontario sees 805 new COVID-19 cases as York Region long-term care homes face ... https://t.co/ZoTLtpITtv #COVID19 #coronavirus 16 minutes ago

thestaredmonton

The Star Edmonton Ontario sees 805 new COVID-19 cases amid new restrictions at York Region care homes https://t.co/2rpbHz12x4 18 minutes ago

CBCCanada

CBC Canadian News Ontario sees 805 new COVID-19 cases as York Region long-term care homes face tighter restrictions… https://t.co/otpiS4zdlf 19 minutes ago

thestarcalgary

The Star Calgary Ontario sees 805 new COVID-19 cases amid new restrictions at York Region care homes https://t.co/DV1s7eh7LC 20 minutes ago

gulnaazlalji

Gulnaaz Lalji RT @CBCOttawa: Ontario sees 805 new COVID-19 cases as York Region long-term care homes face tighter restrictions https://t.co/AVJ8WqU6vZ #o… 20 minutes ago

thestarhalifax

The Star Halifax Ontario sees 805 new COVID-19 cases amid new restrictions at York Region care homes https://t.co/9rUipVhsBn 22 minutes ago