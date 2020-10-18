Donald Trump jokes he may leave the country if he loses the election
Sunday, 18 October 2020 () US President Donald Trump joked that he would have to leave the country if he lost the election. Speaking to supporters at a rally in Macon, Georgia, Trump called Biden "the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics" and said losing to him wouldn't "feel so good".
Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, has cast his ballot for the general election and did not vote for either of the two major-party candidates for president.
President Donald Trump is not happy with the Republican senator from Nebraska, Ben Sasse.
Trump vented his spleen against Sasse in a series of tweets, saying he 'truly doesn't have what it takes to be..