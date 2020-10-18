Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump jokes he may leave the country if he loses the election

SBS Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump joked that he would have to leave the country if he lost the election. Speaking to supporters at a rally in Macon, Georgia, Trump called Biden "the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics" and said losing to him wouldn't "feel so good".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Frequent Trump Critic, Casts Vote For Ronald Reagan

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Frequent Trump Critic, Casts Vote For Ronald Reagan 00:14

 Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, has cast his ballot for the general election and did not vote for either of the two major-party candidates for president.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump 2020 cruise rally hits the streets of Boise [Video]

President Trump 2020 cruise rally hits the streets of Boise

President Trump supporters held a parade in downtown Boise for the second time to showcase their enthusiasm as election night draws closer.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:56Published
Former GOP Lawmaker Charged With Assaulting Poll Worker [Video]

Former GOP Lawmaker Charged With Assaulting Poll Worker

Making multiple false statements about this year's election, President Donald Trump has repeatedly called on his supporters to carefully watch polling locations. I am urging my supporters to go into..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Trump Puts 'RINO' GOP Sen. Ben Sasse On Blast [Video]

Trump Puts 'RINO' GOP Sen. Ben Sasse On Blast

President Donald Trump is not happy with the Republican senator from Nebraska, Ben Sasse. Trump vented his spleen against Sasse in a series of tweets, saying he 'truly doesn't have what it takes to be..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump jokes he might leave country if he loses to Joe Biden in Nov. 3 election

 President Donald Trump suggested Friday he might take drastic action if he loses to Democrat Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com

Scots slam Donald Trump in brutal poll ahead of US election

Scots slam Donald Trump in brutal poll ahead of US election The President has Scottish roots and businesses but can’t drum up support in the country.
Daily Record

U.S. presidential election | Donald Trump revels in division, chaos: Joe Biden

 Joe Biden said the country is paying a heavy price for Preisdent Donald Trump’s policies on COVID-19
Hindu


Tweets about this