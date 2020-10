Federal NDP seeks emergency debate over mounting N.S. fishery dispute Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The federal NDP is calling for an emergency debate in the House of Commons on Monday after a dispute between commercial fishermen and Mi'kmaw fishers in southwest Nova Scotia turned increasingly violent last week. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this