UCP members pass resolution at AGM calling for privately funded health care option Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Members of Alberta's governing United Conservative Party have narrowly endorsed a resolution at their party's annual general meeting that supports the option of a privately funded and privately managed health-care system that would operate parallel to the public one. 👓 View full article

