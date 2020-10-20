Global  
 

Donald Trump backtracks on leaked phone call criticising Dr Anthony Fauci

SBS Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump has backtracked on comments he made about top Amercan infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, during a leaked conference call. On the call, the US president said Dr Fauci was a 'disaster' and that the American people were 'tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots'.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Campaign Faces New Battle With Fauci

Trump Campaign Faces New Battle With Fauci 00:37

 Pres. Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci are on course for another, very public battle. According to CNN, Fauci questioned why Trump thinks mask wearing is weak. Fauci is the world's leading infectious disease specialist. He and the President are arguing as the pandemic begins the feared fall &...

