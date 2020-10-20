Some long-term care homes can't get insurance, could be force to close: association

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A Minute Of Kindness: The Dementia-Friendly Barber



Lenny White offers a barbering service for residential care homes, hospitals and nursing homes. Providing the classic barber shop experience by adding pictures, barber signs and playing music on a.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 1 week ago COVID Restrictions Easing At Long-Term Care Facilities



Starting Saturday, people living in long-term care facilities will be able to connect with loved ones in a way they haven't for several months, reports Jeff Wagner (1:56).WCCO 4 News At 10 - October.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 01:56 Published 1 week ago Understanding the New Medicare Benefits Ahead of the Annual Enrollment Period



Many things have come to question in the last couple of months, but your healthcare shouldn't. The annual enrollment period for Medicare is approaching fast, but how do you know what is right for you? .. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 07:02 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this