Experts say counterfeit hand sanitizer recall at Dollarama is a lesson for retailers Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Dollarama Inc. is removing a counterfeit and recalled hand sanitizer from its shelves, which experts say should serve as a reminder of how important it is for retailers and consumers to do their due diligence when shopping. 👓 View full article

