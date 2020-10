WestJet to refund flights cancelled due to virus Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

WestJet says it will begin providing refunds to passengers who had their WestJet and Swoop flights cancelled by the airlines as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic - the first airline to offer full refunds for all flights. 👓 View full article

