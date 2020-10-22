Global  
 

US intelligence agencies say Iran and Russia have tried to interfere in 2020 election

SBS Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Russia and Iran have both taken actions to try to interfere with the 2020 presidential election according to the US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe. Mr Ratcliffe said the US voter register was obtained by Iran, and also separately by Russia. Mr Radcliffe said sent emails were designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest, and damage US President Donald Trump.
