Donald Trump and Joe Biden give their final pitch to voters

SBS Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump and Joe Biden have given their final pitch to voters in their last presidential debate before the voting day on November 3. They were asked to imagine their inauguration day and state what they would say to Americans who did not vote for them.
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Donald Trump, Joe Biden Face Off In Final Presidential Debate Before Election

Donald Trump, Joe Biden Face Off In Final Presidential Debate Before Election 01:56

 CBS News' Natalie Brand reports.

Trump claims Biden will 'destroy' oil industry [Video]

Trump claims Biden will 'destroy' oil industry

Former Vice President Joe Biden said his environmental plan would "transition from the oil industry" in favor of renewable energy sources, prompting President Donald Trump to go on the attack during a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:23Published
COVID-19, race and the mute button take center stage at final presidential debate [Video]

COVID-19, race and the mute button take center stage at final presidential debate

The final presidential debate had a totally different feel than the first one. Issues took center stage, but the mute button was also put into play.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 02:16Published
5 takeaways from the final presidential debate [Video]

5 takeaways from the final presidential debate

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden met for the second and final time on Thursday’s debate before next month’s presidential election. For millions of voters, their decision has already been made..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:09Published

