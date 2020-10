AFN chief calls for resignation of RCMP commissioner over N.S. fishery dispute Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde is calling on RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki to resign after she defended the response of RCMP officers to an ongoing dispute between Mi'kmaw lobster harvesters and non-Indigenous commercial fishers in Nova Scotia. 👓 View full article

