You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mayor De Blasio Announces Effort To Protect Voters



Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced a new effort to protect voters. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:41 Published 1 day ago New Lawsuit Challenges Pennsylvania's Court-Ordered Deadline To Count Mail-in Ballots Received Up To 3 Days After Election



A new lawsuit filed Thursday is challenging Pennsylvania's court-ordered deadline to count mail-in ballots that are received up to three days after the Nov. 3 election in the presidential battleground.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:28 Published 3 days ago Yeah, No: Top Senate Republican 'Not Optimistic' Stimulus Deal Will Arrive Before Election



Despite US President Donald Trump's vocal push for a new COVID-19 stimulus package, it appears unlikely that one will come before Election Day. On Tuesday, Business Insider reports Trump signaled he.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this