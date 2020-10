You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump vs Biden: Decoding who won Debate 2 to swing undecided voters | US polls



Over 5 crore people in the United States of America have already voted ahead of physical voting day on November 3. However, pollsters believe that there are still some people undecided ahead of the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 12:26 Published 3 days ago Funeral homes plan to offer free limousine rides to the polls on Election Day



Funeral homes plan to offer free limousine rides to the polls on Election Day Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 02:30 Published 3 days ago Final debate a chance for Trump to reset race



[NFA] Thursday night's face-off may be one of Republican President Donald Trump's last opportunities to sway voters ahead of an election in which polls show him trailing Democratic challenger Joe.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:09 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this