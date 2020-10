Voters head to the polls in two Toronto by-elections today Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Voters in two Toronto byelections are heading to the polls today in the first test of Canadians’ faith in the federal government since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Two Toronto byelections test Liberal government's handling of pandemic Voters in two Toronto ridings head to the polls today in the first electoral test of the federal Liberal government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CTV News 2 days ago





Tweets about this