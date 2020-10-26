Global  
 

Saskatchewan election day: Voters go to the polls after four-week pandemic campaign

CP24 Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Voting in Saskatchewan is underway as residents pick which leader will steer the province through the rest of the COVID-19 pandemic, and whatever unforeseen challenges lie ahead following election day.
 In 2016, 71.55 percent of Broward voters turned out to the polls, with over 426 thousand participating in early voting. The highest turnout on record was 82.5 percent in the 1992 presidential election between Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush.

