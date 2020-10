You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What To Do For The Holidays During COVID-19?



On Friday, the United States hit a new record number of daily COVID-19 cases. According to reports at HuffPost, hospitalizations are up. Experts believe that the third wave of the virus is here and.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 2 hours ago Statewide Restrictions Could Follow Newark's Curfew As COVID Cases Spike



As New Jersey deals with a spike in COVID-19 cases, Newark is heading into a 2nd wave lockdown. CBS2's Meg Baker reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:44 Published 8 hours ago Dozens of European countries report record COVID-19 rates



Meanwhile, hopes of a vaccine are growing in the UK with the British government anticipating a mass roll-out in the first half of next year. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:19 Published 11 hours ago

Tweets about this