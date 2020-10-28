Protests flare for second night in Philadelphia over shooting death Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Protesters confronted police officers in a night of unrest in Philadelphia, following the fatal shooting of a Black man killed by Philadelphia police officers in a shooting caught on video. The family of Walter Wallace Jr., 27, had called for an ambulance to get him help with a mental health crisis, not for police intervention, their lawyer said.


