Protests flare for second night in Philadelphia over shooting death
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 () Protesters confronted police officers in a night of unrest in Philadelphia, following the fatal shooting of a Black man killed by Philadelphia police officers in a shooting caught on video. The family of Walter Wallace Jr., 27, had called for an ambulance to get him help with a mental health crisis, not for police intervention, their lawyer said.
[NFA] Philadelphia will deploy additional police officers and has asked surrounding regions for law enforcement support as it braces for further unrest on Tuesday sparked by the police killing of a Black man, the police commissioner said. Freddie Joyner has more.