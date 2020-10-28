Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protests flare for second night in Philadelphia over shooting death

SBS Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Protesters confronted police officers in a night of unrest in Philadelphia, following the fatal shooting of a Black man killed by Philadelphia police officers in a shooting caught on video. The family of Walter Wallace Jr., 27, had called for an ambulance to get him help with a mental health crisis, not for police intervention, their lawyer said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Philadelphia police to boost presence following shooting

Philadelphia police to boost presence following shooting 01:29

 [NFA] Philadelphia will deploy additional police officers and has asked surrounding regions for law enforcement support as it braces for further unrest on Tuesday sparked by the police killing of a Black man, the police commissioner said. Freddie Joyner has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Several ATM Explosions Overnight In Philadelphia [Video]

Several ATM Explosions Overnight In Philadelphia

It comes after a night of looting and protests following a fatal police shooting.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:45Published
Riots In Philly After Police Shoot Black Man [Video]

Riots In Philly After Police Shoot Black Man

There were violent clashes in the city of Philadelphia overnight, following the police shooting of a 27-year-old Black man, who police say was armed with a knife. CBS2's Howard Monroe reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:27Published
Deadly Police Shooting Prompts Hours-Long Protests In Philadelphia [Video]

Deadly Police Shooting Prompts Hours-Long Protests In Philadelphia

Howard Monroe reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Protests erupt in Philadelphia for second night following the fatal police shooting of a black man

 Protesters clashed with the police after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., who authorities said had a knife.
SBS

Philadelphia police say 1,000 looters tageting businesses on seconf night of protests

 A second night of unrest in Philadelphia began Tuesday over the police shooting death of a Black man, just as his children recalled their father in front of...
FOXNews.com

Philadelphia Protests Continue After Fatal Shooting by Police

 Demonstrators gathered in the streets for a second night after Walter Wallace Jr. was killed by two officers.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this