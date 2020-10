DND calls sexual misconduct in military a 'wicked problem,' seeks long-term solutions Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Sexual misconduct in the Canadian military is “a wicked problem” with no easy solution, and the plan to address it is being given a retooling for the long haul, says the Department of National Defence. 👓 View full article

