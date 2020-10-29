Global
Ontario government expected to release new COVID-19 projections
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Ontario government expected to release new COVID-19 projections
Thursday, 29 October 2020 (
37 minutes ago
)
The Ontario government is expected to release new COVID-19 projections today.
Brad Pitt endorses Joe Biden for President