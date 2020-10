Trans Mountain expansion may not be economically viable, says think tank report Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

The future of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project is once again being called into question — this time by a new report that argues the mix of competing pipelines, changes in energy demand and shifts in international prices could wreak havoc on the project's business case. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this