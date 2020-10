Cadillac Fairview collected millions of images of shoppers at malls across Canada: Privacy watchdog Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

The federal privacy commissioner says Cadillac Fairview, the company that owns the Toronto Eaton Centre, Fairview Mall and a slew of other shopping centres across the country, used facial recognition software to improperly collect millions of images of shoppers at malls across Canada – including four in the GTA and another in Hamilton. 👓 View full article