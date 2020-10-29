Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lawyer fighting to keep driver responsible for deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash from being deported

CBC.ca Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
An immigration lawyer representing Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash, is fighting to keep his client in Canada.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Deadly Meigs Co. School Bus crash reignites debate over seat belts on school buses

Deadly Meigs Co. School Bus crash reignites debate over seat belts on school buses 02:11

 The Meigs County School bus crash that killed a seven year old girl and the bus driver is reigniting the debate over requiring school buses to have seat belts.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bus Crash 10282020 [Video]

Bus Crash 10282020

School Bus involved in a deadly crash in Tennesse

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
Meigs County bus crash [Video]

Meigs County bus crash

The bus driver and a student were killed in a school bus crash on Tuesday. Here is the latest.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
2 killed in Meigs Co. school bus crash [Video]

2 killed in Meigs Co. school bus crash

A 7-year-old girl and school bus driver were killed in a school bus crash in Meigs County.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:07Published

Tweets about this

CBCCanada

CBC Canadian News Lawyer fighting to keep driver responsible for deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash from being deported… https://t.co/x11iqaflrY 29 seconds ago

IvanStewart12

Ivan Stewart Lawyer fighting to keep driver responsible for Humboldt Broncos bus crash from being deported… https://t.co/9LtvDrcDpz 18 minutes ago

CBCSaskatoon

CBC Saskatoon Lawyer fighting to keep driver responsible for Humboldt Broncos bus crash from being deported https://t.co/kM5gbLPEYI 1 hour ago

CBCSask

CBC Saskatchewan Lawyer fighting to keep driver responsible for Humboldt Broncos bus crash from being deported https://t.co/1PiOZaTHhs 1 hour ago

calgarynews

calgarynews Lawyer fighting to keep driver responsible for Humboldt Broncos bus crash from being deported https://t.co/QxU5WtQ5ZB 1 hour ago

jessieanton_

Jessie Anton RT @SLangeneggerCBC: Lawyer fighting to keep driver responsible for Humboldt Broncos bus crash from being deported @CBCSask https://t.co/yG… 1 hour ago

CBCOlivia

Olivia Stefanovich Lawyer fighting to keep driver responsible for Humboldt Broncos bus crash from being deported via @CBCSaskatoon https://t.co/rM3fZykW44 1 hour ago

CBCCalgary

CBC Calgary Lawyer fighting to keep driver responsible for Humboldt Broncos bus crash from being deported https://t.co/xlDV0brw18 2 hours ago