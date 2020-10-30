|
Lisa MacLeod to make announcement about Ontario's World Cup, Commonwealth Games bids
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Ontario's minister of sport is expected to have updates today on bids to host FIFA World Cup games and the Commonwealth Games in the province.
