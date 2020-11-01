Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chrystia Freeland tests negative for coronavirus after app exposure notification

CBC.ca Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, a day after revealing she was in self-isolation after receiving an exposure notification from the COVID Alert app.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Colorado rolls out COVID-19 exposure notification app [Video]

Colorado rolls out COVID-19 exposure notification app

State health officials hope a new cell phone app will be a valuable tool in the fight against COVID-19 by letting people know if they've been exposed to someone who recently tested positive for the..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:12Published
New York Launches App To Track COVID-19 Cases As Positivity Rate Continues To Rise [Video]

New York Launches App To Track COVID-19 Cases As Positivity Rate Continues To Rise

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says there's a 6.5% positivity rate in 20 coronavirus hot spots, a full percentage point increase overnight. It comes as New York and New Jersey have launched a new app to help flag..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:06Published
Pennsylvania Launches New Coronavirus Exposure Notification App [Video]

Pennsylvania Launches New Coronavirus Exposure Notification App

After months of development, Governor Tom Wolf and the State Health Department have officially launched the app Covid Alert PA. The goal of the app is to let people know if they’ve come in contact..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Freeland isolating after notification from COVID Alert app

 Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is in isolation awaiting results of a COVID-19 test after she received a notification from the government’s COVID Alert...
CTV News


Tweets about this