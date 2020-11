Mom of naval officer killed in 2004 submarine fire named Silver Cross mother Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Debbie Sullivan vividly remembers the last time she saw her son Chris Saunders alive more than 16 years ago. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Brenda Moxon RT @CTVNews: Mom of naval officer killed in 2004 submarine fire named Silver Cross mother https://t.co/wo0d5F7OyY https://t.co/KN14jTsWDp 3 minutes ago Sajmumma God bless this bereft mother of a hero. Mom of naval officer killed in 2004 submarine fire named Silver Cross mo… https://t.co/mkVQImHycF 7 minutes ago djg RT @CP24: Mom of naval officer killed in 2004 submarine fire named Silver Cross mother https://t.co/tkMpm3Wfdg https://t.co/zeqUOrBLLA 8 minutes ago CP24 Mom of naval officer killed in 2004 submarine fire named Silver Cross mother https://t.co/tkMpm3Wfdg https://t.co/zeqUOrBLLA 17 minutes ago CTV News Mom of naval officer killed in 2004 submarine fire named Silver Cross mother https://t.co/wo0d5F7OyY https://t.co/KN14jTsWDp 22 minutes ago CO HMCS York Debbie Sullivan, mother of Naval Officer killed in 2004 submarine fire, named this year's Silver Cross Mother by th… https://t.co/kZqJmkYLsV 46 minutes ago Paul Howard RT @CTVNews: Mom of naval officer killed in 2004 submarine fire named Silver Cross mother https://t.co/hhjYDJby7U https://t.co/9uaU1OGOlK 2 hours ago Winnipeg is on Fire RT @CityNewsWPG: The mother of a naval officer killed in a submarine fire in 2004 was named this year’s Silver Cross Mother by the Royal Ca… 3 hours ago