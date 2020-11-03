Manitoba mulls curfew to clamp down on parties amid rise in COVID-19 cases

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Paris Adds New Curfew for Takeout, Food Delivery as Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise



The additional restrictions come as previous curfews have failed to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the French capitol. Credit: Food & Wine Duration: 00:56 Published 1 day ago Gov. Baker: We must all 'step up and make changes' to avoid rollback



Gov. Charlie Baker says everyone must do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 as cases rise, including wearing face masks at all times in public, and avoid attending and hosting gatherings and.. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:07 Published 1 week ago COVID Curfew Starts Friday



Citing the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said a business curfew in the city will start Friday October 23 for non-essential businesses and go for two weeks. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:56 Published 3 weeks ago