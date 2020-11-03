Manitoba mulls curfew to clamp down on parties amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Manitoba weighed imposing a curfew to help contain the spread of COVID-19 while Ontario considered whether to loosen restrictions in some hot spots on Monday, as both provinces continued to see hundreds of new infections.
