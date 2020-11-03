Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manitoba mulls curfew to clamp down on parties amid rise in COVID-19 cases

CP24 Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Manitoba weighed imposing a curfew to help contain the spread of COVID-19 while Ontario considered whether to loosen restrictions in some hot spots on Monday, as both provinces continued to see hundreds of new infections.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Paris Adds New Curfew for Takeout, Food Delivery as Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise [Video]

Paris Adds New Curfew for Takeout, Food Delivery as Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise

The additional restrictions come as previous curfews have failed to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the French capitol.

Credit: Food & Wine     Duration: 00:56Published
Gov. Baker: We must all 'step up and make changes' to avoid rollback [Video]

Gov. Baker: We must all 'step up and make changes' to avoid rollback

Gov. Charlie Baker says everyone must do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 as cases rise, including wearing face masks at all times in public, and avoid attending and hosting gatherings and..

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:07Published
COVID Curfew Starts Friday [Video]

COVID Curfew Starts Friday

Citing the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said a business curfew in the city will start Friday October 23 for non-essential businesses and go for two weeks.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:56Published