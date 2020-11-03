Donald Trump and Joe Biden continue campaign frenzy before polling day
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden are fighting for every last vote in swing states before polling day tomorrow. Donald Trump trails Joe Biden in national opinion polls, but the race is seen as close in enough swing states that president Trump could still piece together the 270 votes needed to prevail in the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the winner.
The differences in approach to foreign relations between President Trump and his democratic rival Joe Biden are arguably as pronounced as any two candidates from their parties have ever been. They have..
