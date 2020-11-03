Global  
 

Donald Trump and Joe Biden continue campaign frenzy before polling day

SBS Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden are fighting for every last vote in swing states before polling day tomorrow. Donald Trump trails Joe Biden in national opinion polls, but the race is seen as close in enough swing states that president Trump could still piece together the 270 votes needed to prevail in the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the winner.
 President Donald Trump and his challenger former Vice President Joe Biden spent the last day of the 2020 campaign trying to shore up support in key battlegrounds. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

