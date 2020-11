You Might Like

Tweets about this Mandy Luk RT @asimakoaa: Close-knit community in heart of Quebec City mourns victims of Halloween attacks https://t.co/VhJRa0eep7 https://t.co/ikLajO… 3 minutes ago Susan Campbell Close-knit community in heart of Quebec City mourns victims of Halloween attacks https://t.co/TTStLx6Xyd 8 minutes ago Susan McKenzie Close-knit community in heart of Quebec City mourning victims of Halloween attacks | CBC News https://t.co/GYC0R0HxaF 14 minutes ago Anna Asimakopulos Close-knit community in heart of Quebec City mourns victims of Halloween attacks https://t.co/VhJRa0eep7 https://t.co/ikLajOLMGN 15 minutes ago Steve Rukavina, CBC Close-knit community in heart of Quebec City mourns victims of Halloween attacks https://t.co/EBfwQbacpt https://t.co/30i9tgbZfM 44 minutes ago Kristy Snell CBC Close-knit community in heart of Quebec City mourning victims of Halloween attacks | CBC News https://t.co/2aY6BDPGO6 2 hours ago Brenda Stopek RT @CBCMontreal: Close-knit community in heart of Quebec City mourns victims of Halloween attacks https://t.co/ZDfjiUUPTm 2 hours ago CBC Montreal Close-knit community in heart of Quebec City mourns victims of Halloween attacks https://t.co/ZDfjiUUPTm 3 hours ago