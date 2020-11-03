Watch: US Election Day live coverage

Global  
 

SBS Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Watch all the developments, analysis and updates as polling stations close and the counting begins to determine who will be the next US president. SBS World News and ABC News America coverage begins at 10.55am (AEDT).
