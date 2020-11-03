Sask. making masks mandatory in Regina, Saskatoon, P.A., reducing gathering sizes provincewide
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Saskatchewan will be making masks mandatory in indoor public spaces in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert, and reducing the allowed size of gatherings provincewide. The orders take effect on Friday.
Saskatchewan will be making masks mandatory in indoor public spaces in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert, and reducing the allowed size of gatherings provincewide. The orders take effect on Friday.
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this