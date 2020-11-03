Global  
 

Sask. making masks mandatory in Regina, Saskatoon, P.A., reducing gathering sizes provincewide

CBC.ca Tuesday, 3 November 2020
Saskatchewan will be making masks mandatory in indoor public spaces in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert, and reducing the allowed size of gatherings provincewide. The orders take effect on Friday. 
