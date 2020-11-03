Sask. making masks mandatory in Regina, Saskatoon, P.A., reducing gathering sizes provincewide Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Saskatchewan will be making masks mandatory in indoor public spaces in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert, and reducing the allowed size of gatherings provincewide. The orders take effect on Friday. 👓 View full article

