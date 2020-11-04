Cori Bush becomes first black congresswoman in Missouri, United States

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cori Bush elected to Congress; will take William Lacy Clay’s seat



Cori Bush, who scored an upset against incumbent William Lacy Clay in the Missouri Democratic primary, has been elected to the US House of Representatives. Credit: KTVI Duration: 01:11 Published 8 hours ago Polls Closing In NV 4th Congressional District



Polls began closing at 6 p.m. Pacific Time in Nevada for 2020's Election Day. Representative Steven Horsford faces Republican Jim Marchant in the state's 4th Congressional District. The district covers.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:31 Published 11 hours ago Eboni K. Williams on being the first black 'RHONY' cast member



Eboni K. Williams says being the first black "RHONY" cast member is a "gracious responsibility" and teases what to expect in the new season. Credit: Page Six Duration: 05:45 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources BLM activist Cori Bush wins in Missouri, becomes state's first black congresswoman A Black Lives Matter activist in Missouri breezed to an election night victory to become the state’s first black congresswoman.

FOXNews.com 2 hours ago





Tweets about this