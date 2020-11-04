Cori Bush becomes first black congresswoman in Missouri, United States
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Democrat Cori Bush, a nurse and Black Lives Matter activist, has given a powerful speech after becoming the first black congresswoman to represent the state of Missouri.
Democrat Cori Bush, a nurse and Black Lives Matter activist, has given a powerful speech after becoming the first black congresswoman to represent the state of Missouri.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this