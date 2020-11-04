Global  
 

Cori Bush becomes first black congresswoman in Missouri, United States

SBS Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Democrat Cori Bush, a nurse and Black Lives Matter activist, has given a powerful speech after becoming the first black congresswoman to represent the state of Missouri.
Video Credit: Essence Content - Published
News video: Election 2020: 'Cori Bush Is Going To Congress'

Election 2020: 'Cori Bush Is Going To Congress' 00:48

 She becomes first black congresswoman of Missouri’s 1st Congressional District. "To the people of St Louis, this is for you," Bush said.

