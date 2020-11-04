Global  
 

Self-isolation hotel is a 'free-for-all,' says Yellowknife truck driver

CBC.ca Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Kevin Bentson wrapped up two weeks at an isolation hotel in Yellowknife on Saturday, and says he felt uncomfortable with people's lack of social distancing within the facility and that some protocols weren't be followed.
