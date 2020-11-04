Self-isolation hotel is a 'free-for-all,' says Yellowknife truck driver
Kevin Bentson wrapped up two weeks at an isolation hotel in Yellowknife on Saturday, and says he felt uncomfortable with people's lack of social distancing within the facility and that some protocols weren't be followed.
