Donald Trump campaign suing to halt counting in Pennsylvania
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
The campaign for President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (November 4) it was suing to temporarily halt vote counting in Pennsylvania and also asked to intervene in a US Supreme Court case over mail-in ballots in the state, which could determine the winner of the election.
The campaign for President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (November 4) it was suing to temporarily halt vote counting in Pennsylvania and also asked to intervene in a US Supreme Court case over mail-in ballots in the state, which could determine the winner of the election.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this