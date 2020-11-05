Global  
 

Donald Trump campaign suing to halt counting in Pennsylvania

SBS Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
The campaign for President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (November 4) it was suing to temporarily halt vote counting in Pennsylvania and also asked to intervene in a US Supreme Court case over mail-in ballots in the state, which could determine the winner of the election.
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Trump Campaign Suing To Try To Stop Pennsylvania Vote Counting

Trump Campaign Suing To Try To Stop Pennsylvania Vote Counting 00:22

 Pennsylvania is still counting votes in the critical battleground state.

