Fox slams 'ruling class' for dismissing Donald Trump supporters in former industrial towns
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () Fox host Tucker Carlson has slammed America's 'ruling class' for dismissing many people who voted for Donald Trump. Carlson spoke about support for the US president in the former industrial town of Butler, Pennsylvania. He said a vote for Donald Trump was a vote against America's professional class, whom many Americans feel abandoned by.
Supporters of Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit in Michigan on Wednesday, November 4, to stop counting of ballots, and clashed with police as Trump's re-election bid dwindles with the Wolverine state be