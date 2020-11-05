Global  
 

Fox slams 'ruling class' for dismissing Donald Trump supporters in former industrial towns

SBS Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Fox host Tucker Carlson has slammed America's 'ruling class' for dismissing many people who voted for Donald Trump. Carlson spoke about support for the US president in the former industrial town of Butler, Pennsylvania. He said a vote for Donald Trump was a vote against America's professional class, whom many Americans feel abandoned by.
News video: You're Fired! Trump Suggests Fauci Out After Election

You're Fired! Trump Suggests Fauci Out After Election 01:09

 President Donald Trump responds to supporters suggesting he fire Dr. Anthony Fauci. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.

