National Ballet of Canada cancels rest of 2020-21 season, including Swan Lake
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
The National Ballet of Canada says it's cancelling its remaining 2020-21 season, "due to the ongoing uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic." The world premiere of its Swan Lake production in June will be postponed to the 2021-22 season.
