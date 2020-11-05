Global  
 

National Ballet of Canada cancels rest of 2020-21 season, including Swan Lake

CBC.ca Thursday, 5 November 2020
The National Ballet of Canada says it's cancelling its remaining 2020-21 season, "due to the ongoing uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic." The world premiere of its Swan Lake production in June will be postponed to the 2021-22 season.
