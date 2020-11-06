Global  
 

Donald Trump falsely claims the election is being stolen from him

SBS Friday, 6 November 2020
Donald Trump has again falsely claimed the election is being stolen from him while peddling a raft of fake voter fraud conspiracies. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Mr Trump claimed he would "easily win" if they were only counting "legal votes".
News video: US Election | ‘God help America if Trump…’: Kamala Harris’ roots for Biden win

US Election | ‘God help America if Trump…’: Kamala Harris’ roots for Biden win 02:50

 Gopalan Balachandran, uncle of Democrats Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris expects former vice president Biden to win the election, adding that the state of Florida holds significance in this election because if incumbent Donald Trump loses it he will lose the election. "I expect Biden to get...

