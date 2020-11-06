Conservative MP calls for nationwide three-digit suicide hotline
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
As health professionals warn that the pandemic is taking a heavy toll on many Canadians' mental health, a Conservative MP is calling on the federal government to set up a national hotline for suicide prevention.
As health professionals warn that the pandemic is taking a heavy toll on many Canadians' mental health, a Conservative MP is calling on the federal government to set up a national hotline for suicide prevention.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources