Conservative MP calls for nationwide three-digit suicide hotline

CBC.ca Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
As health professionals warn that the pandemic is taking a heavy toll on many Canadians' mental health, a Conservative MP is calling on the federal government to set up a national hotline for suicide prevention.
