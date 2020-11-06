Epidemiologists call Ontario's new COVID-19 restrictions 'gibberish' and 'scientifically illiterate' Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Public health experts are calling the tiered plan for dealing with COVID-19 shutdown in Ontario dangerous, "scientifically illiterate" and "dismaying," saying that the premier's new system will light an inferno rather than snuff out the pandemic. 👓 View full article

