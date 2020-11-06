Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Epidemiologists call Ontario's new COVID-19 restrictions 'gibberish' and 'scientifically illiterate'

CP24 Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Public health experts are calling the tiered plan for dealing with COVID-19 shutdown in Ontario dangerous, "scientifically illiterate" and "dismaying," saying that the premier's new system will light an inferno rather than snuff out the pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like